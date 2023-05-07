Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 3.0 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

