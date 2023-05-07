Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) versus A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Financial Analysis

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and A2Z Smart Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 6.85 N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $9.35 million 4.41 -$18.35 million ($0.61) -2.05

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies -180.27% -256.16% -128.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Hesai Group and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hesai Group and A2Z Smart Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hesai Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.87%. Given Hesai Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Summary

Hesai Group beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

