The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $71.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 627.06, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

