Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) versus Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Head to Head Contrast

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) and Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Yokogawa Electric pays an annual dividend of $22.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 71.6%. Aalberts pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Yokogawa Electric pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aalberts pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yokogawa Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yokogawa Electric and Aalberts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yokogawa Electric N/A N/A N/A $104.54 0.31 Aalberts N/A N/A N/A $1.27 34.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yokogawa Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aalberts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Yokogawa Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Aalberts shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yokogawa Electric and Aalberts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yokogawa Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aalberts 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aalberts has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Aalberts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aalberts is more favorable than Yokogawa Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Yokogawa Electric and Aalberts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yokogawa Electric N/A N/A N/A Aalberts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yokogawa Electric beats Aalberts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers. The Measurement segment offers waveform measuring instruments, optical communication-related measuring equipment, signal generators, confocal scanners as well as power, temperature, and pressure measuring devices. The Navigation & Others segment produces cockpit flat panel displays, aircraft engine meters, gyrocompass, autopilot, weather observation systems, and hydrological instruments. The company was founded by Tamisuke Yokogawa, Ichiro Yokogawa, and Shin Aoki on September 1, 1915 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches. The Industrial Technology segment co-develops, engineers, and manufactures advanced mechatronics and technologies to regulate, measure, and control fluids under severe and critical conditions for active OEMs in semicon efficiency, sustainable transportation, and industrial niches; and offers a range of surface technologies utilizing a network of service locations local knowledge to customers active in sustainable transportation and industrial niches. It operates in Western Europe, the United States, Russia, Eastern Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Aalberts Industries N.V. and changed its name to Aalberts N.V. in April 2019. Aalberts N.V. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

