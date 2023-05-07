Head-To-Head Review: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) vs. Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silvergate Capital and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 5 5 2 0 1.75 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 2,450.88%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Citizens.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 0.24 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.04 Citizens $50.58 million 1.41 $9.62 million $1.55 8.17

Citizens has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81% Citizens 16.65% 26.82% 0.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

