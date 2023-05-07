Head to Head Survey: Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) vs. TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $240.21 million 2.05 $67.55 million $0.61 11.97 TC Bancshares $16.01 million 4.08 $1.76 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kearny Financial pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kearny Financial and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 14.63% 5.79% 0.64% TC Bancshares 10.14% 2.06% 0.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats TC Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. It offers both personal and business services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

