Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.