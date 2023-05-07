FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Reduced by Raymond James

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Canfor Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$21.15 on Friday. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$18.42 and a 52 week high of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.49). The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

