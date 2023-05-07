Aptose Biosciences (APS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

TSE:APS opened at C$0.73 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

