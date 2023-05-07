Russel Metals (RUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$370,000.00. In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total value of C$68,625.00. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$370,000.00. Insiders sold 12,375 shares of company stock worth $456,835 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

