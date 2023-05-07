Inter Parfums (IPAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 79.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

