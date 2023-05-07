Contrasting MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) & Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Endava shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 12.52% 20.38% 14.32% MicroAlgo N/A -47.54% -12.91%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $871.63 million 3.40 $110.61 million $2.02 25.81 MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.95 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares Endava and MicroAlgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endava and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 1 7 0 2.88 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $99.44, indicating a potential upside of 90.73%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Volatility and Risk

Endava has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endava beats MicroAlgo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

