Reviewing Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $289.80 million 3.59 $122.03 million $5.20 7.42

Analyst Ratings

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 47.95% 23.10% 1.98%

Risk & Volatility

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Lifestore Financial Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

