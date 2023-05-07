Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Head-To-Head Survey

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 24.41% 19.48% 1.02% Limestone Bancorp 26.39% 15.04% 1.34%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.31 billion 1.06 $907.00 million $5.86 4.05 Limestone Bancorp $56.74 million 2.74 $18.34 million $2.48 9.44

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Limestone Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 8 5 0 2.29 Limestone Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $46.32, indicating a potential upside of 94.93%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limestone Bancorp pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Limestone Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

