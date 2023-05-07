Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) versus Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Financial Review

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genenta Science and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genenta Science presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Genenta Science’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Genenta Science has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genenta Science and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genenta Science and Cortexyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.53

Summary

Genenta Science beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

(Get Rating)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Cortexyme

(Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.