Reviewing [email protected] Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) & Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

[email protected] Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares [email protected] Technology and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio [email protected] Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $554.28 million 0.57 -$6.11 million $0.14 46.57

[email protected] Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of [email protected] Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares [email protected] Technology and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets [email protected] Technology N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1.27% 0.49% 0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for [email protected] Technology and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score [email protected] Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 2 0 1 0 1.67

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 165.85%.

Risk & Volatility

[email protected] Technology has a beta of -6.55, meaning that its stock price is 755% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats [email protected] Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About [email protected] Technology

[email protected] Technology, Inc.is a development stage company. It intends to pursue investment, joint venture, and acquisition opportunities in the areas of health care technology products and services and life sciences. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

