Analyzing Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) & Its Peers

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) is one of 994 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Northwest Biotherapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.68 million -$105.03 million -5.63 Northwest Biotherapeutics Competitors $2.06 billion $241.52 million -4.40

Analyst Ratings

Northwest Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. Northwest Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Biotherapeutics Competitors 4326 15281 41758 730 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 101.60%. Given Northwest Biotherapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Biotherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -6,240.76% -50.86% -348.36% Northwest Biotherapeutics Competitors -3,405.27% -237.33% -35.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northwest Biotherapeutics rivals beat Northwest Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L. Boynton on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

