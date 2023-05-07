Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $8,641,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 99.3% during the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 580,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 289,288 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.12%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

