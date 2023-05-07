Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Target Price at $13.10

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,978,469 shares of company stock worth $21,110,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight



HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

