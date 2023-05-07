LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $190.82 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.