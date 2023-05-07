Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($24.91).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.86) to GBX 2,200 ($27.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Compass Group Trading Down 1.5 %

CPG opened at GBX 2,069 ($25.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,284.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,568.75 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,116 ($26.44). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,005.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,301.59%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.34), for a total value of £20,005.96 ($24,994.95). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

