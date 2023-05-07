Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Danske cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPOKY opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.68. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

