BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after acquiring an additional 473,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.7 %

BNTX stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $106.64 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.93 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

