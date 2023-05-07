Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %
UBSFY stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.
Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile
Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.