Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $8.00

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $184.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.