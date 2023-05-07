Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.44) to €21.20 ($23.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

