Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 780 at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 780 ($9.75) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KMRPF opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.
