IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.4193 dividend. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

