Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target to C$1.00

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.35.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

