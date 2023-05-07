Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target to C$1.00

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.35.
Gear Energy Company Profile
