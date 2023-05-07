First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins began coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

