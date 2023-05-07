Desjardins Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DREUF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DREUF stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

