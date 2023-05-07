EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$78.00 at National Bank Financial

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EQB to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

EQB stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. EQB has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

