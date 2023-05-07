Raymond James Boosts EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$89.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQGPF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $44.47 on Thursday. EQB has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52.

EQB Company Profile

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

