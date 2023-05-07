CIBC Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

About Lundin Mining



Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

