CIBC Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

