HSBC Begins Coverage on Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCFGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Keyence Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $473.15 on Thursday. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $307.70 and a fifty-two week high of $490.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.59.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

