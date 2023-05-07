Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $100.20

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,911,080,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.