Royal Bank of Canada Cuts abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 80

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.30) to GBX 208 ($2.60) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered abrdn from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $174.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Investments, Adviser, Personal, and Corporate or Strategic. The Investments segment provides investment solutions for institutional, wholesale, and insurance clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.