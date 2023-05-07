The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 126,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

