Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRMLF. Barclays started coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TRMLF opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.1039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

