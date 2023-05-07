Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on TRMLF. Barclays started coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
TRMLF opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.