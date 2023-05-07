Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$42.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. Parkland has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.37.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.