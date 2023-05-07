Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $25,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 790,502 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $14,200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 391,471 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

