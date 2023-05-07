Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $79.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.