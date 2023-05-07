NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,900 ($86.21).

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.21) to GBX 7,500 ($93.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.70) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.96) to GBX 6,500 ($81.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NXT stock opened at GBX 6,800 ($84.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,223.02, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,306 ($53.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,082 ($88.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,696.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,234.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,705.04%.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($81.28), for a total value of £344,818 ($430,807.10). 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

