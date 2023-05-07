Financial Survey: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Airspan Networks and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 920.41%. KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -60.04% KVH Industries 19.62% 1.20% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Airspan Networks and KVH Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.22 -$85.38 million ($1.17) -0.42 KVH Industries $138.88 million 1.47 $24.10 million $1.28 8.16

KVH Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KVH Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Airspan Networks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About KVH Industries

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

