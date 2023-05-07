Critical Survey: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pulse Biosciences and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 3 0 0 2.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.73%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -466.94% -91.56% MiMedx Group -11.18% N/A -18.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 404.63 -$58.51 million ($1.76) -4.28 MiMedx Group $280.62 million 2.36 -$30.20 million ($0.28) -20.50

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Pulse Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

