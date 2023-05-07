Comparing Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $25.89 million 0.07 -$8.19 million N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $46.55 million 0.78 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares Freight Technologies and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freight Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -72.56% -47.15% -35.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Freight Technologies and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freight Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,042.86%. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,017.75%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and operation of a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

