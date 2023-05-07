Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) & Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Head-To-Head Survey

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 19.93% 7.17% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chester Bancorp and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $39.45 million 2.32 $9.09 million $1.29 9.99

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Provident Financial pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Chester Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

