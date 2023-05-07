Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) vs. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Critical Analysis

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Precision BioSciences 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,919.39%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.59%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -818.22% -282.82% -57.64% Precision BioSciences -444.80% -138.82% -44.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $60.32 million 1.94 -$428.33 million N/A N/A Precision BioSciences $25.10 million 3.78 -$111.64 million ($1.40) -0.61

Precision BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s proprietary genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane on January 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.