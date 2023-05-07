Western Digital (WDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.2 %

WDC opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

About Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 65.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 603.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

