Ventas (VTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its FY23 guidance at $2.90-3.04 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.90-$3.04 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

Ventas stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ventas by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

